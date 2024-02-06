Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $37.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

The industrial real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 5.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Stag Industrial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $178.52 million, indicating a 4.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Stag Industrial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Stag Industrial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.47, so one might conclude that Stag Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 8.52 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. STAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

