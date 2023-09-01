Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $36.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 2.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $173.58 million, up 4.37% from the prior-year quarter.

STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $693.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and +5.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 5.2 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.