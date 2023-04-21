Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $34.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 5.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 3.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170.22 million, up 6.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $692.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.36% and +5.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.92, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.