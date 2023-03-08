Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $33.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 8.52% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170.22 million, up 6.92% from the year-ago period.

STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $692.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.36% and +5.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower within the past month. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stag Industrial has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.78, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that STAG has a PEG ratio of 5.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.