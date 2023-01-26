Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $35.52, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 8.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $166.11 million, up 12.53% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that Stag Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 4.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

