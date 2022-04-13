Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $40.37, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 0.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $156.6 million, up 16.86% from the year-ago period.

STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $657.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.85% and +16.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.01, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 3.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.