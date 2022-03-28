Stag Industrial (STAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $40.96, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 2.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.23 million, up 16.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $655.14 million, which would represent changes of +4.85% and +16.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.45.

We can also see that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.