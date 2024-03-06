Stag Industrial (STAG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Stag Industrial (STAG) ending at $37.35, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.

The industrial real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stag Industrial in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 5.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $182.82 million, reflecting a 5.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $748.17 million, indicating changes of +3.93% and +5.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher within the past month. As of now, Stag Industrial holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Stag Industrial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.13 of its industry.

Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 5.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.