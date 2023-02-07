Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $36.40, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 8.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $166.11 million, up 12.53% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stag Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

It is also worth noting that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

