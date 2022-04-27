Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $39.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 6.11% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.6 million, up 16.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $657.29 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.85% and +16.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.36, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.