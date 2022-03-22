Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $41.03, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 5.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $156.23 million, up 16.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $655.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.85% and +16.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.23, so we one might conclude that Stag Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

