Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $44.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 3.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Stag Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.46, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

