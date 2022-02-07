Stag Industrial (STAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $41.36, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 6.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Stag Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Stag Industrial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

Meanwhile, STAG's PEG ratio is currently 3.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

