Stag Industrial (STAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $44.19, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 0.58% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.74% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.

Investors should also note that STAG has a PEG ratio of 4.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

