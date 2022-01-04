Stag Industrial (STAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $46.22, moving -1.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 4.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.87, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.