Stag Industrial price target lowered to $40 from $42 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Stag Industrial (STAG) to $40 from $42 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.
