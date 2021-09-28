Dividends
Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.95, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $39.95, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.55 and a 36.16% increase over the 52 week low of $29.34.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.58%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stag Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

  • NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)
  • Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
  • KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)
  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 8.04%.

