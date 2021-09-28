Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.95, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $39.95, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.55 and a 36.16% increase over the 52 week low of $29.34.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.58%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stag Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 8.04%.

