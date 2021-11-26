Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.69, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $43.69, representing a -2.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.89 and a 48.91% increase over the 52 week low of $29.34.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stag Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 2.34%.

