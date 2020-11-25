Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Dividends
Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.1, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $30.1, representing a -12.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.50 and a 71.61% increase over the 52 week low of $17.54.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.63%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)
  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an increase of 32.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 0.47%.

