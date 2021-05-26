Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.67, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $35.67, representing a -4.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.16 and a 35.6% increase over the 52 week low of $26.31.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.14%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 4.44%.

