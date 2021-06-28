Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.15, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $38.15, representing a -3.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.66 and a 36.2% increase over the 52 week low of $28.01.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.22%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (STAG)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (STAG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an increase of 16.99% over the last 100 days. INDS has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.