Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.13, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $31.13, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.50 and a 77.48% increase over the 52 week low of $17.54.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.48%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

