Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.06, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $31.06, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.66 and a 30.72% increase over the 52 week low of $23.76.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.6%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 6.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 3.52%.

