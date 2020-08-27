Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.59, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $32.59, representing a -4.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.09 and a 85.8% increase over the 52 week low of $17.54.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .93%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 40.92% over the last 100 days. RDOG has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 2.74%.

