Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.27, the dividend yield is 4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $36.27

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.91%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 17.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 4.56%.

