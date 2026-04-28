STAG Industrial, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $61.96 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $91.34 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $224.21 million from $205.57 million last year.

STAG Industrial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.96 Mln. vs. $91.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $224.21 Mln vs. $205.57 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.