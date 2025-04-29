STAG INDUSTRIAL Earnings Results: $STAG Reports Quarterly Earnings

STAG INDUSTRIAL ($STAG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $205,570,000, beating estimates of $205,128,324 by $441,676.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STAG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STAG INDUSTRIAL Insider Trading Activity

STAG INDUSTRIAL insiders have traded $STAG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN S BUTCHER sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,754,765

LARRY T GUILLEMETTE sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $217,891

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STAG INDUSTRIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of STAG INDUSTRIAL stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

STAG INDUSTRIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for STAG INDUSTRIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STAG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.