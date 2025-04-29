STAG INDUSTRIAL Earnings Results: $STAG Reports Quarterly Earnings

STAG INDUSTRIAL ($STAG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $205,570,000, beating estimates of $205,128,324 by $441,676.
STAG INDUSTRIAL Insider Trading Activity
STAG INDUSTRIAL insiders have traded $STAG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BENJAMIN S BUTCHER sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,754,765
- LARRY T GUILLEMETTE sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $217,891
STAG INDUSTRIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of STAG INDUSTRIAL stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,088,839 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,644,534
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,414,568 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,840,689
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,122,519 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,963,592
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,112,757 shares (+442.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,633,441
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,074,209 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,329,748
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,044,343 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,319,680
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,040,207 shares (+14160.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,179,800
STAG INDUSTRIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
