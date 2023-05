(RTTNews) - STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company is set to replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P Midcap 400, prior to the opening of trading on May 4.

Currently, shares of the real estate investment trust are at $35.29, up 4.84 percent from the previous close of $33.65 on a volume of 3,064,407.

