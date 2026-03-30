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STAG

STAG Industrial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (STAG)

March 30, 2026 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/26, STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of STAG's recent stock price of $36.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of STAG Industrial Inc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when STAG shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

STAG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STAG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

STAG Industrial Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.61 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.09.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STAG makes up 4.47% of the Intelligent Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REAI) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STAG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to STAG — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPLC
 Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPLC-> Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed-> More articles by this source->

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