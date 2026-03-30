STAG Industrial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (STAG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STAG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.61 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.09.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STAG makes up 4.47% of the Intelligent Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REAI) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STAG).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to STAG — find out what they are ».
In Monday trading, STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPLC
Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.