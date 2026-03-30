STAG Industrial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (STAG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of STAG's recent stock price of $36.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of STAG Industrial Inc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when STAG shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STAG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.61 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STAG makes up 4.47% of the Intelligent Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REAI) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STAG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to STAG — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.