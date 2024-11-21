Staffline’s Shareholding Adjustments Highlight Market Movements

Staffline (GB:STAF) has released an update.

Staffline Group PLC announced that Henry Spain Investment Services Limited, associated with Non-Executive Director Thomas Spain, sold 15,314 shares at £0.2638 each, reducing its holding to 25.144% of the company’s capital. This transaction reflects changes in a client portfolio, drawing attention from investors monitoring shareholder movements in the recruitment and training sector. Staffline remains a key player in the UK recruitment market, offering diverse services across multiple industries.

