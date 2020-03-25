Staffline sees deal with banks to help cushion coronavirus blow

March 25 (Reuters) - Recruiter Staffline STAF.L said on Wednesday it expects to reach an agreement with its lending banks on revised terms to cushion the risk of any potential blow from the coronavirus crisis.

The recruiter also said the UK government's decision to postpone VAT for three months and pay 80% of worker wages will help improve its short-term liquidity and working capital.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

