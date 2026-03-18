This Staffing Stock Has Plunged 56% in a Year, but Does a Nearly $10 Million Buy Signal a Turnaround Looming?

Key Points

Stonehill Capital bought 316,522 shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position increased by $9.41 million, reflecting the addition of the new stake.

The new position represents 2.8% of reportable assets under management (AUM) as of quarter's end.

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On February 17, 2026, Stonehill Capital Management reported a new position in ManpowerGroup(NYSE:MAN), acquiring 316,522 shares worth $9.41 million during the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Stonehill Capital Management established a new position in ManpowerGroup, acquiring 316,522 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake was $9.41 million.

What else to know

This is a new position for Stonehill Capital Management, representing 2.8% of its $333.82 million in reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: SATS: $90.38 million (29.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: JOYY: $71.47 million (22.9% of AUM) NYSE: ELME: $30.25 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: LBRDK: $21.07 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: MBC: $19.65 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of ManpowerGroup were priced at $26.56, plunging about 56% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which has instead climbed about 19% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $17.96 billion Net income (TTM) ($13.30 million) Dividend yield 5% Price (as of Wednesday) $26.56

Company snapshot

ManpowerGroup offers recruitment, workforce solutions, assessment, training, career management, and outsourcing services across dozens of countries, primarily under the Manpower and Experis brands.

The firm generates revenue through permanent and temporary staffing, HR outsourcing, professional resourcing, and workforce consulting for large-scale and specialized talent needs.

It serves multinational corporations and local businesses seeking staffing, workforce management, and talent development solutions in diverse industries.

ManpowerGroup is a global leader in workforce solutions that leverages its scale and expertise to deliver flexible staffing and talent management services, addressing complex workforce needs for clients in dozens of countries.

What this transaction means for investors

ManpowerGroup’s latest results suggest the business may be stabilizing even as the stock reflects a much harsher narrative, and that might be what Stonehill is paying attention to. Quarterly revenue reached $4.7 billion, up 7% year over year, while net earnings climbed to $30 million from $22.5 million a year earlier.



Looking more deeply, Europe showed sequential improvement, with Italy delivering standout growth and France beginning to recover. Meanwhile, North America held up relatively well, even as higher-margin permanent recruitment remains soft. Management pointed to the softer hiring environment as the reason why gross margin landed at 16.3%.



Placed alongside top holdings that skew toward media, telecom, and real estate, this adds a direct lever on hiring cycles. If jobs bounce back, MAN could be set for that turnaround. And that’s what management is certainly alluding to. CEO Jonas Prising said in a statement alongside earnings that the company sees “opportunity to capitalize on improving market demand.”

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Liberty Broadband. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.