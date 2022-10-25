RAND

Staffing group Randstad reports 13% rise in Q3 core earnings

Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Dutch recruitment group Randstad reported a 13% jump in third-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) reached 336 million euros ($332 million) in the three months to the end of September.

A poll of 12 analysts provided by the company had forecast a quarterly EBITA of 309 million euros on average.

($1 = 1.0124 euros)

