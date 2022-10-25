Staffing group Randstad reports 13% rise in Q3 core earnings
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment group Randstad RAND.AS reported a 13% jump in third-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations.
The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) reached 336 million euros ($332 million) in the three months to the end of September.
A poll of 12 analysts provided by the company had forecast a quarterly EBITA of 309 million euros on average.
($1 = 1.0124 euros)
(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi)
((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.