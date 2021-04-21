Staffing group Randstad posts slight Q1 earnings beat

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Global staffing group Randstad RAND.AS on Wednesday reported first quarter core earnings of 202 million euros ($243 million), slightly beating forecasts, as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts polled by the company had on average expected earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 191 million euros on sales of 5.44 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8314 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.