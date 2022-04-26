US Markets
RAND

Staffing firm Randstad's Q1 core profit jumps 42% in tight labour market

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Recruitment firm Randstad on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations with a 42% jump in first-quarter core earnings to 286 million euros ($307 million), as labour markets in Europe and the United States remained tight.

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations with a 42% jump in first-quarter core earnings to 286 million euros ($307 million), as labour markets in Europe and the United States remained tight.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) had been seen at 265 million euros, according to a company-compiled poll of 13 analysts, compared to 202 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular