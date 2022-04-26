Staffing firm Randstad's Q1 core profit jumps 42% in tight labour market

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations with a 42% jump in first-quarter core earnings to 286 million euros ($307 million), as labour markets in Europe and the United States remained tight.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) had been seen at 265 million euros, according to a company-compiled poll of 13 analysts, compared to 202 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

