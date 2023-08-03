Staffing company Adecco's Q2 revenues slightly beat forecasts

Adds details, comment

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S reported second-quarter sales slightly above expectations on Thursday, with the Swiss company becoming the latest personnel provider to note "challenging" economic conditions.

Revenues increased 1% to 5.99 billion euros ($6.54 billion), slightly ahead of forecasts for 5.98 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of forecasts.

Adjusted for trading days, currencies and acquisitions, revenue increased by 4%, better than the 2.3% increase expected by analysts.

The company, whose results are seen as a proxy for the health of the broader economy with client firms hiring more staff when feeling confident, said June had seen growth levels continue at the same rate.

The level of hiring in July - the first month of its third quarter - had been "resilient," Adecco added.

But in a potentially negative sign, Adecco's career transition business - which helps companies find new jobs for laid-off workers - said its revenues doubled during the three months to the end of June.

"While macro-economic conditions remain challenging, the diversity of the Group’s activities and geographic footprint provide continued opportunity for profitable growth and market share gain," Adecco said.

For the April to June period, Adecco reported net income falling 19% to 62 million euros, missing forecasts for 80 million euros.

($1 = 0.9155 euros)

