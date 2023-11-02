Staffing company Adecco beats profit forecast in Q3

Adjusts title of executive in last graf, no other changes

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adecco Group ADEN.S reported better-than-expected net profit during its third quarter on Thursday, with the Swiss company saying its business had remained resilient at the start of its fourth quarter.

The company, which provides temporary and permanent workers to offices, factories and distribution centres, said its net profit fell 4% to 103 million euros ($109.13 million) in the three months to the end of September.

The figure was better than the 82 million euros anticipated by analysts in a company-gathered consensus of forecasts.

Sales fell 1% to 5.96 billion euros, in line with analyst forecasts. Adjusted for currencies and trading days, the figure was 3% higher than a year earlier.

Revenue growth at the end of the quarter was consistent with the 3% level, Adecco said, while "volumes in October were resilient," it added.

Recruitment firms - whose performance reflects the health of the labour market - have recently been flagging companies' reluctance to hire and workers being wary of the risk of switching jobs.

Adecco made no reference to the slowdown, but said its North American business was showing signs of improvement, and was winning business from rivals.

"In a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Group delivered good growth and a stronger relative revenue performance, with a strengthened EBITA," said Adecco Chief Executive Denis Machuel in a statement.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

