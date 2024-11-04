News & Insights

Staffing 360 Solutions Merges with Atlantic International

November 04, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Staffing 360 Solutions ( (STAF) ) just unveiled an update.

Atlantic International Corp. and Staffing 360 Solutions have agreed to merge in a strategic move to create a leading workforce solutions company with expected annual revenues of $620 million. The merger, valued at approximately $25 million, will see Staffing 360 shareholders receiving 1.202 Atlantic shares for each of their shares. The deal aims to achieve cost synergies of $10 million and provide enhanced scale, liquidity, and a diversified customer base. The merger is anticipated to close within 90 days, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

