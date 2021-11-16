Staffieri to replace Natale as Rogers CEO - The Globe and Mail

US Markets

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tony Staffieri is replacing Joe Natale as the chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, The Globe and Mail said on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The reported development comes after the Canadian company earlier this month reinstated ousted Chairman Edward Rogers after a court backed his petition to constitute a new board.

Rogers Communications did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

