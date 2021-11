Changes source

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tony Staffieri is replacing Joe Natale as the chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, the Canadian company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com

