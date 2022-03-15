Companies

Staffbase Raises $115M Series E

Staffbase, a provider of employee communications tools, announced that it raised $115 million in a Series E financing round led by General Atlantic and joined by Insight Partners. The financing sets a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Founded in 2014, Chemnitz, Germany-based Staffbase says its software is currently in use at over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, reaching over 13 million employees.The company pitches its mobile-compatible platform as a way for employers to securely reach their employees everywhere — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road.

The latest financing follows the company’s $145 million (€122 million) Series D a year ago, which was also led by General Atlantic. To date, the company has raised around $306 million, per Crunchbase data.

Staffbase currently has nearly 600 employees across 14 global offices. The company says it plans to use the new funds in part to complete its integration with Microsoft 365, as well as further accelerate growth.

