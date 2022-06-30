Staff at Britain's BT vote to strike for better pay

Adds details, background

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Thousands of BT BT.L staff voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to strike over demands for better pay at the telecoms group, the latest in wave of strikes across industries that threatens a summer of disruption in Britain.

Almost 96% of roughly 21,000 BT Openreach workers who voted were in favour of a strike, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said in a press briefing. Some 91.5% of BT Group workers who voted were in favour of a strike, the union said.

Any strike at BT and its networks arm Openreach is likely to cause disruption to British customers relying on its phone and broadband services, the CWU has said.

The union has said BT's offer in April of a flat 1,500-pound ($1,830) pay increase to frontline workers, which translates to hikes of 3%-8% across employees, isn't enough to cushion the impact of a cost-of-living crisis.

British inflation is at its highest in four decades as it emerges from the pandemic, contributing to strikes or threats of industrial action by workers across transport services, schools, postal services and hospitals.

FACTBOX-Which British workers are heading for industrial action?

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.