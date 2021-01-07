Stadler Rail lands $106 mln contract from Switzerland's Centovallibahn

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published

ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail AG SRAIL.S said on Thursday it had won a 94 million Swiss franc ($106 million) contract to build eight custom-made trains for operator Centovallibahn in the Swiss canton of Ticino that borders Italy.

"For the first time, Stadler Rail will build bespoke narrow-gauge rail trains for regional and cross-border traffic," Stadler said in a statement. It said the trains will enter service from the end of 2023.

($1 = 0.8841 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jan Harvey)

