Stadion Money Management Takes $24.7 Million Position in PIMCO’s Actively Managed Bond ETF

Stadion Money Management, LLC purchased 264,926 shares of BOND

The position had a quarter-end value of $24.66 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price changes during the quarter.

Transaction represents 2% of reportable assets under management

New stake: 264,926 shares, valued at $24.66 million as of December 31, 2025

The new position in BOND now accounts for 2% of Stadion Money Management, LLC’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Stadion Money Management, LLC established a new position in PIMCO Active Bond ETF (NYSE:BOND), acquiring 264,926 shares. The quarter-end value was $24.66 million, based on average closing prices during the quarter.

What else to know

This filing reflects a new position in BOND, representing 2% of Stadion Money Management, LLC’s reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPYM: $304.32 million (24.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPDW: $195.67 million (15.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QQQ: $104.81 million (8.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $102.77 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BKLC: $59.83 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of BOND were priced at $94.25, up 9% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 2.79 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 7.68 billion Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $94.25 Dividend yield 5.04% 1-year total return 0.81%

ETF snapshot

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) is a large-scale, actively managed fixed income fund with a market capitalization of $7.68 billion. The fund leverages PIMCO's expertise to dynamically allocate across investment grade and select high yield bonds, seeking to optimize total return and income. BOND's active approach and diversified holdings position it as a flexible core bond allocation for institutional and income-focused investors.

The ETF’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, primarily investment grade, with up to 30% allocation to high yield securities.

Its underlying holdings include investment grade bonds, high yield debt, and derivatives such as options, futures, and swaps, actively managed by PIMCO.

What this transaction means for investors

The PIMCO Active Bond ETF is designed to bring institutional-style bond management into an exchange-traded fund. Rather than tracking a broad fixed-income benchmark, the fund allows managers to shift allocations across government bonds, mortgage-backed securities, corporate credit, and other sectors as market conditions change. That flexibility is central to the strategy because bond returns can fluctuate significantly as interest rates and credit spreads evolve.

The fund utilizes PIMCO's multi-sector investment approach, leveraging the expertise of one of the largest managers in global bond markets. Portfolio managers have the discretion to adjust duration, rebalance sector exposures, and selectively manage credit risk, rather than adhering to a static index. This approach enables the ETF to reduce exposure to less attractive segments of the bond market and allocate more capital to areas with higher income potential.

For investors, the central question is how much value active management can improve within a core bond portfolio. The BOND ETF provides not only exposure to the broad fixed-income market but also incorporates active management across interest rates, mortgage-backed securities, and credit sectors. The rationale for investing in the ETF depends on whether this flexibility can deliver a more consistent combination of income and total return compared to a passive bond benchmark.

