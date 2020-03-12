STADA Arzneimittel FY19 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Organic Sales Growth At 8%

(RTTNews) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 EBITDA increased by 15% to 612.8 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was up 24% to 625.5 million euros.

Fiscal 2019 reported Group sales increased by 12% to 2.61 billion euros. Group Sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects increased by 8% to 2.61 billion euros.

CEO Peter Goldschmidt said: "These outstanding 2019 results support accelerated investment in our long-term growth journey and position STADA as the go-to partner for generics and consumer healthcare."

