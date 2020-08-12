Cryptocurrencies

Stacks Foundation Will Soon Put Those 100M Tokens to Work

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Blockstack co-founder Muneeb Ali speaks at Consensus 2017. (Credit: CoinDesk archives)

The Stacks Foundation plans to soon begin awarding grants to Blockstack blockchain projects with its fresh reserve of 100 million Stacks tokens.

  • Grants âwill be awarded on a rolling basis,â to developers and researchers iterating on Stacks blockchain 2.0, according to a foundation spokesperson, who said more info on the program will be coming soon.
  • Blockstack PBC committed to transferring its Stacks reserves, intellectual property and a low-interest $950,000 operational loan to the Stacks governance foundation, according to a Monday SEC filing.
  • Such a massive value transfer â the 100 million tokens were worth over $26 million at press time â will have the secondary effect of decentralizing Blockstackâs network.
  • Relinquishing control of 100 million STX could help Blockstackâs argument that Stacks is not a security and possibly lead to an eventual token listing on U.S. exchanges, according to Decrypt.
  • Even so, Blockstack treats its Stacks token as a security by taking steps like filing updates with the SEC.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular