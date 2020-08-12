Stacks Foundation Will Soon Put Those 100M Tokens to Work
The Stacks Foundation plans to soon begin awarding grants to Blockstack blockchain projects with its fresh reserve of 100 million Stacks tokens.
- Grants âwill be awarded on a rolling basis,â to developers and researchers iterating on Stacks blockchain 2.0, according to a foundation spokesperson, who said more info on the program will be coming soon.
- Blockstack PBC committed to transferring its Stacks reserves, intellectual property and a low-interest $950,000 operational loan to the Stacks governance foundation, according to a Monday SEC filing.
- Such a massive value transfer â the 100 million tokens were worth over $26 million at press time â will have the secondary effect of decentralizing Blockstackâs network.
- Relinquishing control of 100 million STX could help Blockstackâs argument that Stacks is not a security and possibly lead to an eventual token listing on U.S. exchanges, according to Decrypt.
- Even so, Blockstack treats its Stacks token as a security by taking steps like filing updates with the SEC.
Related Stories
- Wealthsimple, Robinhood of the North, Jumps Into Canadaâs Crypto Sandbox
- Tor Network Compromised by Single Hacker Stealing Usersâ Bitcoin: Report
- Sirin Labs Founder Sued Over Unpaid $6M Factory Bill for Finney Blockchain Phone
- Ex-NYSE Broker Accused of Running $33M Crypto Scam Pleads Not Guilty
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.