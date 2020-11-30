Cryptocurrencies

Stablecoins ‘Pose Serious Risks’ to Financial Security, ECB’s Lagarde Says

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
STAY TUNED: The ECB, led by Christine Lagarde, could decide Thursday to boost its “quantitative easing” asset-purchasing program to 40 billion euros ($22 billion) a month. (Image: Shutterstock)

Stablecoins could “threaten financial security” if widely adopted, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an article published Monday in magazine L’ENA hors les murs.

In the piece, Lagarde makes a bullish case for a digital euro while throwing shade at potential rivals such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins – digital assets the values of which are pegged to fiat currencies.

Lagarde said the main risk of cryptocurrencies is a feature that crypto proponents consider a plus, namely that cryptos rely purely on technology and that there is no identifiable issuer or claim. As a result, Lagarde said, cryptocurrencies suffer from a lack of liquidity, stability and trust, and therefore “do not fulfil all the functions of money.”

Related: ‘Basis Cash’ Launch Brings Defunct Stablecoin Into the DeFi Era

While noting stablecoins are trying to fix those issues and could drive added innovation in payments, they “pose serious risks,” Lagarde said.

“Using stablecoins as a store of value could trigger a large shift of bank deposits to stablecoins, which may have an impact on banks’ operations and the transmission of monetary policy,” the ECB head added.

Lagarde also said that if a stablecoin issuer can’t guarantee a fixed value or is viewed as not being able to absorb losses, it could trigger a run.

Read more: Libra Plans Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin Launch in January 2021: Report

Related: BIS Paper Says There’s Potential to Embed Regulation Into Stablecoin Systems

In what was likely a shot at libra, Lagarde said stablecoins, “particularly those backed by global technology firms … could also present risks to competitiveness and technological autonomy in Europe.” Libra was first announced by Facebook in June 2019 and is now set to launch in January 2021 in a limited capacity, according to a recent report in the Financial Times.

“Their dominant positions may harm competition and consumer choice, and raise concerns over data privacy and the misuse of personal information,” Lagarde said of stablecoins backed by Big Tech.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular