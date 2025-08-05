Stablecoins, Assemble: Visa's Playbook Adds More Pages & Blockchains

Visa Inc. V expanded its stablecoin settlement capabilities by adding support for two more USD-backed stablecoins, Global Dollar (“USDG”) and PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s PYPL PayPal USD (“PYUSD”), through a new partnership with Paxos. It also integrated the euro-backed stablecoin EURC and added two additional blockchains, Stellar and Avalanche, to its platform, which already supports Ethereum and Solana.

This move allows Visa to handle settlements across four stablecoins and four blockchains, strengthening its multi-chain, multi-currency infrastructure. Visa’s focus on stablecoin technology is expected to play a major role in remittances in the coming days.

This expansion positions Visa as a key player in the evolving digital payments ecosystem. Stablecoins are becoming increasingly relevant for global money movement due to their speed, transparency and lower cost. By supporting multiple coins and blockchains, Visa can meet the needs of a wider range of partners, banks, fintechs, developers and merchants, while helping to simplify and accelerate cross-border and on-chain transactions.

By integrating more stablecoins and blockchains, Visa opens new revenue streams from settlement fees, cross-border transaction volumes and partnerships with crypto-native businesses. It also strengthens its value proposition to existing clients seeking flexible and modern treasury solutions. As stablecoin adoption grows, Visa's infrastructure will likely become a go-to solution for digital asset settlements, increasing transaction volume on its network and reinforcing its role as a critical payments intermediary in both fiat and digital currency ecosystems.

How Mastercard and PayPal Are Integrating Stablecoins

Visa’s peers like Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal are actively integrating stablecoins to modernize payments. Mastercard also joined Paxos’s Global Dollar Network, enabling support for USDG, USDC, PYUSD and Fiserv’s FIUSD stablecoins. It is also integrating with wallets like MetaMask, OKX, Crypto.com and launching card-based spending via its Multi-Token Network and Mastercard Move settlement rails across 150 million merchants. PayPal’s own USD-backed stablecoin, PYUSD works across its PayPal and Venmo platforms. Both firms aim to provide fast, low-cost, interoperable payments, streamline settlement, expand utility and stay competitive in the evolving digital-currency ecosystem.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Visa have gained 8.3% year to date, outperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.

Visa YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Visa trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10X, up from the industry average of 21.44. Visa carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 13.7% rise year over year, followed by a 12.4% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.