Stablecoin safety measures fail to fully convince

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crypto world’s largest stablecoin is yet to prove that it is in fact stable. Tether, a $75 billion digital asset supposedly pegged to the U.S. dollar, came under pressure after a rival coin collapsed and holders started pulling their money. Though Tether’s value has recovered, one remaining concern is that just 49% of its reserves, which support the peg, were in highly liquid assets like cash and U.S. Treasury bills at the end of December.

The company on Thursday https://assets.ctfassets.net/vyse88cgwfbl/1np5dpcwuHrWJ4AgUgI3Vn/07fcaeb1cd7ce6df71ce8f5abb09ddb7/Tether_Assurance_Consolidated_Reserves_Report_2022-03-31__1_.pdf said cash and Treasuries increased to 53% of assets at the end of the first quarter. Holdings of riskier commercial paper shrunk by $4 billion between December and March, and another $4 billion since then. But Tether still has $5 billion parked in “other investments” like digital tokens, while its exposure to corporate bonds and precious metals has increased slightly. Users have on average pulled almost $1 billion per day from the stablecoin since May 11. At that rate, Tether’s $43 billion of liquid assets could in theory be exhausted in a little more than a month. (By Liam Proud)

