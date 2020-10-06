Stablecoin Growth Knocks Silvergate Exchange Network Volume Over $100B
All-time transaction volume on the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) has reached $100 billion, with SEN transactions correlated to bitcoin and stablecoin trading.
The La Jolla, Calif.-based Silvergate Bank has seen a significant adoption of the payments platform, which is open 24/7 to offer fiat on-ramps for the crypto markets. For full-year 2019, the bank saw around $33 billion transacted on the network compared to $76 billion in the first nine months of this year, said Alan Lane, SilvergateÃ¢ÂÂs CEO. (The bank did not track how much these volumes were affected by the average price of bitcoin each year.)
For the first and second quarters of 2020, Silvergate advertised that its activity on the SEN had outpaced the trading in the bitcoin markets. Ã¢ÂÂA dollar going across the SEN was growing at an even faster rate than what we were seeing in terms of the transactions on the bitcoin blockchain,Ã¢ÂÂ Lane said.
In general the bank sees more SEN transactions when there is bitcoin volatility, but SEN transactions have increased while volatility has been down because of increased SEN adoption.
DeFi boost
Silvergate has also seen a correlation between SEN transactions and decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption as itÃ¢ÂÂs the transactional bank for all of the U.S. regulated stablecoins such as USDC and PAX, Lane added.
The SEN has allowed Silvergate to be one of the few American banks to offer its customers a transaction API. Like whitelisted investors on Ethereum, customers who want to transact on the SEN have to be members of the network, allowing Silvergate to not worry about the know-your-customer (KYC) risk of offering an API that would automate transactions.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂTheyÃ¢ÂÂre coding our APIs right into their technology stack,Ã¢ÂÂ Lane said. Ã¢ÂÂIt is secure and 24/7 and you donÃ¢ÂÂt need human intervention when they have coded in the API.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ
After wrapping the pilot of SEN Leverage, a bitcoin-backed lending product, Silvergate will become the only bank to offer a lending API.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂWe arenÃ¢ÂÂt doing the loan from start to finish on the API,Ã¢ÂÂ Lane said. Ã¢ÂÂBut once weÃ¢ÂÂve approved you, youÃ¢ÂÂre on the SEN and you want to borrow, you can do that on nights and weekends.Ã¢ÂÂ
